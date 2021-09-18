Pensioner gets two years for stealing from Springlands Mandir

A Crabwood Creek pensioner will be spending two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a Mandir and stealing items worth over $300,000 in total.

Sadiq Mohamed, 65, of Lot 27 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of breaking and entering the Springland’s Sanatan Mandir, between September 5 and September 10.

Mohamed, who appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh via Skype, pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting to carting off a quantity of kitchen utensils and other items, valued a total of $320,000.

Following the guilty plea, Magistrate Singh sentenced Mohamed to two years’ imprisonment.