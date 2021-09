The Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI) has raised its daily withdrawal limit and the amount that can be withdrawn during a single transaction at its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The bank announced the increases in a post on its Facebook page.

When contacted by Stabroek News, GBTI’s Marketing and Communi-cations Officer Nadia De Abreu confirmed that the new daily withdrawal limit is $200,000 at the bank’s ATMs, while the one-time withdrawal amount is now capped at $120,000.