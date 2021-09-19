Edghill says no decision made on acquisition of private lands for new harbour bridge project

Government has revoked the order to compulsorily acquire lands at locations on the East and West Bank of Demerara that the APNU+AFC had proposed to have the new Demerara Harbour Bridge built since that project has been shifted to another location and the lands are no longer needed, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill says.

Instead, government may have to acquire those lands which fall into the path at the new location, which terminates at Nandy Park on the East Bank and La Grange on the West side, but a decision on that matter has not yet been made.