Guyana, Roraima State delegations hold talks on protocols for possible reopening of Takutu Bridge

The Takutu Bridge will remain closed to all but the transport of essential items while the Government of Guyana and the Roraima State in Brazil discuss protocols for a possible re-opening, according to statements from both sides following a meeting in Boa Vista on Friday.

The meeting was convened to discuss the blockade of the border on the Brazil side by members of the Lethem and Bonfim communities. The blockade has prevented importation of items such as cooking gas, which is essential for residents of Lethem.