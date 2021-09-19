Teachers’ union suspends protests

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has suspended its recently launched “Boots on the Ground” protests.

In one of a series of statements made on Friday, GTU President Mark Lyte said that as of Monday, the union will be taking a break from protesting the government’s COVID-19 vaccine measures. The protests were also to highlight outstanding financial issues that GTU said needed to be addressed.

In a statement, Lyte said the break will allow the GTU to evaluate its approach and strategise for a more impactful outcome of its efforts.