Teachers’ union suspends protests

-calls for end to attacks on General Secretary 

Teachers participating in one of the protests held by the Guyana Teachers’ Union on Friday (Orlando Charles’ photo)
The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has suspended its recently launched “Boots on the Ground” protests.

In one of a series of statements made on Friday, GTU President Mark Lyte said that as of Monday, the union will be taking a break from protesting the government’s COVID-19 vaccine measures. The protests were also to highlight outstanding financial issues that GTU said needed to be addressed.

In a statement, Lyte said the break will allow the GTU to evaluate its approach and strategise for a more impactful outcome of its efforts.