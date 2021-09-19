Dear Editor,
A very long time ago many people believed that the Earth was flat. Maybe some still do today. I was reminded of this absurdity by portrayals in the print media in commentaries and letters about ethnic violence in Guyana which led me to wonder whether the writers (and perhaps others) believe that a coin has only one side. However there is no need for despair. One can take comfort from the words of the wise person who said “Hope springs eternal in the human breast”.
Sincerely,
Rashleigh E Jackson