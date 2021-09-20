GAWU, GuySuCo reach deal on Albion cane cutters plight

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the union GAWU yesterday reached a deal on compensation for striking Albion Estate harvesters whose daily output has been affected by flood damage to canes.

A release from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday said that

GuySuCo proposed that for this crop only at Albion, recognizing the unique situation, the workers would be compensated for the difference between their usual productivity per punt and the actual canes cut and loaded or cut and stacked.