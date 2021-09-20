South Ruimveldt vendor robbed by gunman

A 44-year-old vendor was on Saturday night robbed at her stall at National Avenue, South Ruimveldt by a man with a gun.

The man and his accomplice robbed the vendor of 1 cellphone valued $55,000 and $15,000 in cash.

According to a police report, enquiries revealed that at about 8:30 pm on Saturday the woman was selling confectionaries when the suspects arrived on a motorcycle under the pretence of making a purchase.

The pillion rider then got off the motorcycle and approached the vendor, pointed a handgun at her and demanded that she hand over her valuables.

The victim then handed over her phone and cash after which the perpetrators made good their escape.

Checks were made to locate the suspects but this proved futile.