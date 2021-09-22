Guard found dead at Le Ressouvenir

A guard attached to the MMC Security Service was discovered dead at her workplace yesterday morning and the police have launched a probe to determine the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The dead woman has been identified as 65-year-old Yvette Wilson, of Lot 1 Paradise, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police in a statement yesterday said that the woman, who was performing a 12-hour shift at David Persaud Investments Limited, Le Ressouvenir, ECD, was discovered by her supervisor who visited the site at around 5 am.