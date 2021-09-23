14 days and still waiting for GTT to fix this issue

Dear Editor,

Access to the internet is no longer a want but a necessity. Having said that, I don’t think GTT understands this. At this point, it seems as though GTT’s main goal is only to install new service and bill us. Apply for a new GTT Fibre service and technicians will be at your door within 2-3 business days. Forget to pay your bill before the due date and you’ll encounter a hefty reconnection fee. Having an issue resolved with your service however is a whole topic by itself. I can only describe it as being worse than the time spent to complete a single transaction at GRA’s headquarters and the red-tape encountered at all government agencies.

There is a Chinese national who I am trying to assist in getting his service reconnected. The service in question has been disconnected since the 2nd of September, 2021 and requires a site visit from GTT in order for the issue to be resolved. Let me also mention that the account in question is in a negative balance, meaning that GTT owes the customer. As I am writing this letter, it is the 22nd of September, 2021. And upon writing this letter no one from GTT has made contact with the customer as yet. To my knowledge a report is supposed to be resolved within 14 business days. Today marks day 14, with the exception of the day on which the report was made. I spent approximately an hour (if not more) on the online chat with an agent just for her to tell me that she was simply sending a reminder to the technical team for them to make contact with the customer.

I am only 20 and, this is already frustrating to hear. I can only imagine the number of customers like this who are out there begging to have their issues resolved and feels the same way. Questions arise, such as, the capability of GTT’s management or simply if the technicians are hesitant to make contact because it’s a Chinese national? Maybe they want to bill us for technical support as well; who knows. As I am writing, I wonder how GTT handles customer reports. Is it a first come first served basis? Do they make enough of an effort to contact customers? Ever since Mr. Blackburn took office we often hear cries of promises, but we don’t see fulfillment.

As the saying goes “don’t make pro-mises you can’t fulfil.” There are less educated people in this country who can do a better job at addressing customer complaints than the management at GTT. Something worth mentioning is GTT’S competition. Although I would not recommend switching from GTT to E-Networks at this time, because of the costly installation fee, this individual is considering it if his issue is not resolved ASAP.

Sincerely,

F. Khan