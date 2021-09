Anderson inspires RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour to victory -Beats RHCCC by eight wickets in RHT 51st anniversary match

Former West Indies under-19 batsman, Kevlon Anderson produced a fine innings to ensure Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour defeat Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club by eight wickets in a celebratory match to commemorate the 51st anniversary of Rose Hall Town.

The first-division T20 match was played at Area H Ground Sunday where the visitors won the toss and batted.

Rose Hall Canje posted 84 all out in 19.5 overs and the hosts needed just eight overs to reach 85 for two.