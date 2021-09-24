PAHO picks Argentina, Brazil institutions as regional hubs for production of covid-19 vaccines

Against the backdrop of mounting concern over the increase in the covid-19 infection rate in the hemisphere the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has announced the selection of two institutions in Argentina and Brazil to serve as regional hubs for the development and production of vaccines in Latin America in a bid to roll back the mounting threat which the malady poses.

Beyond COVID-19 PAHO says that the move to better equip the hemisphere also looks ahead to the potential threat that might be posed by future infectious disease challenges.

PAHO’s selection choices have tapped the Bio-Manguinhos Institute of Technology on Immunobiologicals at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FIOCRUZ) in Brazil and the Sinergium Biotech, a private sector biopharmaceutical company in Argentina as the two regional centres for envisaged vaccine production.