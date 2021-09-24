Snapshots of some of Guyana’s Super Vegetables

Entering the final quarter of the International Year of Fruits and vegetables the Stabroek Business will resume its earlier focus on locally cultivated fruits and vegetables and the culinary and cultural roles that they continue to play in the lives of Guyanese. We begin this mini series with a focus on the cucumber.

Cucumber

Widely cultivated in both Kitchen Gardens and larger farms across Guyana, the cucumber, a fruit, is consumed cooked or raw. It is favored both for its high water content which makes it pleasant to eat in hot weather as well as for the fact that it lends itself to being pickled and pressed into service as a tasty condiment. Additionally, cucumber is widely used in the global body beauty industry..

A member of the Cucurbbitaceae family which includes squash and lemon cucumbers consist mostly of water though they also contain important electrolytes that can prevent dehydration which makes it popular in hot climates. Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining a healthy intestine, preventing constipation and avoiding kidney stones.

Cucumbers contain high levels of bitter-tasting nutrients known as Cucurbitacin. Sections of medical opinion hold that consumption of cucumber may help protect against colorectal cancer and related illnesses.

Some sections of medical opinion also hold that cucumber may play a role in controlling and preventing diabetes through properties that regulate the level of glucose in the body. However, it is generally accepted that insufficient research has been done to justify the thorough endorsement of this claim.

The value of cucumber to the cosmetics and general beauty care industry reposes mainly in its ability to cool and soothe the skin, reduce swelling and irritation and alleviate sunburn. Beauticians commonly place slices of cucumber on the eyes to reduce puffiness. Cucumber is also used in the beauty industry as a toner and as a Face Pack that helps to reduce dry skin and blackheads.

Pickled cucumbers are a popular condiment on local dinner tables and have become an important item on the list of agro-processed products.

Cucumbers are widely cultivated across coastal Guyana and can be obtained in local markets at affordable prices.