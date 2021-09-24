Guyana to benefit from regional CDB Local Government training

Against the backdrop of what is widely believed to be key weaknesses in local government administration in some countries in the region, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has launched a series of training workshops aimed at upgrading the skills of functionaries responsible for accounting and reporting in local government administration.

Guyana, where the management of local government institutions has come under sustained criticism following expressions of public concern over weaknesses ranging from institutional efficiency to malpractices relating to the expenditure of funds is one of the six named countries that have been targeted to benefit from the training. The remaining five are The Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.