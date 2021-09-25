Grade Six results to be released by Oct 15, CAPE, CSEC on Oct 14

The Ministry of Education (MoE) today said that the results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be released by October 15 and those for CSEC and CAPE on October 14.

In a statement, the ministry said the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has chosen Guyana as the host country to ‘release’ this year’s CAPE and CSEC results on October 14, 2021. These results will be available to candidates on the CXC’s online portal from the October 15, 2021.

The release said that CXC’s representatives and MoE officials will preside over this ceremony during which Guyana’s Minster of Education, Priya Manickchand is scheduled to deliver the feature address.

The Caribbean Secondary Education Certification (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) were written during June-July of this year. This was later than usual due to the impact of COVID-19.

The ministry statement pointed out that the NGSA was also affected by the pandemic and written on August 4-5 of this year.

Since 2016, CXC has been contracted by the Government of Guyana to develop, administer, and mark this examination/assessment annually. This year to further advance the transparency and integrity of the examination/assessment, the ministry said that CXC’s responsibilities were extended and increased to include verification of raw scores as well as the conduct and management of all reviews or appeals after the results are published. CXC will also present the data and analysis of each year’s assessment.

The Ministry said it has been informed by CXC that the raw scores will be ready and sent from Barbados to Guyana by Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after which the National Data Management Authority will standardize the scores and offer placements according to the scores and print results’ slips.

The Ministry said that, in collaboration with CXC, it will be announcing and releasing the Grade Six results by October 15, 2021.

In addition, from this year, the ministry said:

1. NGSA candidates will NOT be penalized with their raw scores because they were older than 12 years 6 months at the end March of the year the examination was written.

2. The standardized scores per subject will be rounded up to the nearest whole number and the TOTAL score will be given as a decimal number thereby offering candidates more fairness.

The ministry said that it would like to encourage this year’s NGSA, CSEC and CAPE candidates to return all textbooks and resource materials to their respective schools. “Failure to do so may result in not being able to access results”, it added.