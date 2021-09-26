Father wants probe of death of daughter on Corentyne

The father of the Corentyne woman who was found hanging on Monday afternoon is calling on the police in Berbice to conduct a thorough investigation.

Ashiana Sikandar, 21, of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, was cremated on Friday after she was found in the bedroom she shared with her husband of five years.

Her father, Victor Sikandar, 43, of Mon Repos, explained that on Monday morning he received a phone call from his daughter telling him that she and her younger child would be visiting him. “But like she mother-in-law was right there and then the mother-in-law take the phone and say na bother with she and me ask me daughter if any problem and she na talk.”