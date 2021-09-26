Regional Four chairman mulling caucus to end budget stalemate

Due to the uncertainty over what is included in the Region Four 2022 Budget, Regional Chairman Daniel Seeram is mulling a caucus with councillors to determine the way forward.

A statutory meeting held on Thursday ended abruptly after Regional Executive Officer (REO), Donald Gajraj, who is clerk of the meeting, walked out complaining of feeling threatened by the actions of Seeram.

Opposition members on the council and the REO have been at loggerheads over the past month as they accused Gajraj of failing to inform them in a timely manner of the need to submit project proposals and disenfranchising residents from the process.