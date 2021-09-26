Seventeen police officers graduate from domestic violence training

Seventeen police officers yesterday graduated after successfully completing training on how to deal with domestic violence reports under the recently launched COPSQUAD 2000 initiative.

The ranks are the first batch of policemen and women who are expected to benefit from the initiative by the end of this year. A total of 2,000 is being targeted.

The initiative which was launched in August this year by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MOHSSS) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund is part of the strengthening of the national response against all forms of violence against women and girls.