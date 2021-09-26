Suspect arrested in connection with Trinidad triple homicide

(Trinidad Guardian) Police officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigation have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of three family members, two of whom were women in San Juan yesterday. The following is a press release from the TTPS:

Quick action by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region II has resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the triple homicide that occurred in San Juan yesterday. Officers also recovered the firearm allegedly used to commit the murders, along with six live rounds of ammunition and three spent casings.

At approximately 5 pm yesterday, first responders received a wireless transmission from the Command Centre regarding loud explosions at Oudan Trace, Don Miguel Road, San Juan.

A close relative reported that he was at home in the bathroom when he heard loud explosions. He came outside and saw three family members slumped on the couch in the living room area with gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.

1The deceased have been confirmed as Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, 76, of Dalloway Road, Arima, Radeshka Timal, 48, and Zackary Shrikan David, 21, a student, both of Oudan Trace, Don Miguel Road, San Juan. Ag. Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob noted that the TTPS has observed that the recent increase in double and triple murders has been related to domestic and property matters.

He said that there is a need for access to conflict resolution and mediation services in communities. He also stated that it is difficult to prevent these occurrences when they are rooted in familial matters. Investigations are continuing.