It’s time to restore GCC to its once prestigious place

Dear Editor,

Permit me a space in your letters column to voice my concern about the state of the Georgetown Cricket Club and the management or should I say the lack thereof. Since His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and other Caribbean leaders have voiced their concerns about the state of West Indies cricket, I felt this is the opportune time to raise the following issues, in the hope that some sort of change can be brought about. I start by commending the Government of Guyana for their efforts to further sports in Guyana, particularly cricket, by giving subsidies to clubs across the country to assist in enhancing grounds, etc. As a result of this initiative, the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) received $2M GYD; however, if one were to visit the ground, the imagery would indicate that the club is in a terrible state. In fact, the doors, seating, and the buildings are falling apart. This begs the question… what use was made of the subsidy?

Editor, it is well-known that clubs garner funds from a variety of sources, one primary source being yearly subscription dues paid by club members. However, GCC has not had a “Ballot” in over 18 months. For readers who are not familiar with the term “Ballot” this is the process of vetting, or deliberating on the entry of new members. In my respectful view, allowing new members into the club increases revenue for the club to enable its upkeep and maintenance. Therefore, 18 months of no “Ballot” is a significant loss to the club, as there are tons of persons who are awaiting admission. Further, the Executive and/or Committee Members are rarely seen or rarely ever present at the club. In my view, this is a significant contributing factor to the myriad of problems facing the club currently. The President of the club is hardly ever there and rarely looks after the club’s interests. This is just one example of the terrible leadership that has befallen this once prestigious organization.

As a result, the Manager runs the organization as his private business. Many members are upset at this current state of affairs. The basic services the club offers are terrible and persons are more often than not disgusted with it. Notably, the President and Executive Members of the club are all successful businessmen and women. Clearly, if they were committed to the interests of the club like they are of their various businesses, the club too will be successful and not in the derelict state that it is in currently. Editor, I must mention that due to the pandemic, I do not expect the club to be reckless and hold massive events to raise funds, etc. However, I visited the Everest Cricket Club and a few other clubs recently in Georgetown including some on the East Coast and these clubs are all flourishing. These clubs have: increased their membership; increase their compliment of sports offered to members thus attracting persons from all background; erected lights; been doing repairs and improvements to their various club buildings and other facilities. Therefore, I do not buy the excuse of “… oh it’s Covid time that’s why we are in this position…”

It is my hope that by penning this missive, more persons will come onboard and speak up for a change in the state of affairs at GCC. It is time we have new leadership. Leaders who genuinely care and want to effect change that carries on the legacy of the organization. It is time we restore this club to its once prestigious position and to do this we must first get rid of the bad leaders currently just filling positions in the decision-making seats.

Yours faithfully,

Rawle Nichols