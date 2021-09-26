Gabriel will “trust the process” on road to full fitness

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – West Indies Test pacer Shannon Gabriel said he is “putting in the work” to return to full fitness and will “trust the process” that he will be ready to answer the call to play whenever it comes.

Gabriel, 33, was side-lined because of injury concerns from the Windies side that drew a two-Test series against Pakistan last month in Jamaica.

“It’s been a process because I have had a few weeks off, I got some rest, I cleared my mind and cleared my thoughts to get myself prepared to think about the next step towards international cricket, so it has been going well so far,” he said in an interview with CNC3 TV.

“I was taking time off from everything. I had a few weeks off. I was just giving the cricket a rest for a little bit and clearing my mind, refocussing. For the last two weeks, I have started back training, so it has been well so far.”

Gabriel said the last few months have been tough for him because of the frustration that comes with being side-lined with injury.

“The year started off well for me,” he said. “I had a pretty good series (on the tour) in Bangladesh, but it’s just the last two series that have been frustrating.

“It’s not been a fitness issue because even the fittest of us can get injured sometimes, but it is frustrating because you know you are doing everything that is possible to stay on the park and still the injuries come, so that’s frustrating at times.”

West Indies have a tour of Sri Lanka for two Tests on the cards in November and Gabriel said he expects he will be ready.

“As long as I put in my work, the rest is going to take care of itself,” he said. “I have not been doing anything out of the ordinary that I am not accustomed doing in preparation for a tournament or a series, so I am putting in the hard work and I will trust the process.”

Gabriel has taken 159 wickets in 55 Tests for West Indies at 31.66 runs apiece since making his debut nine years ago on a tour of England.

His best figures are 8-62 against Sri Lanka at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia three years ago in a Test, where he captured 13 wickets.