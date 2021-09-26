Rescued single mother grateful for Children and Family Care Centre

Assaulted and later forced out of the place she called home, her clothes and that of her daughter flung out, a pregnant 36-year-old Jenny (not her real name) made the streets her home. There, she lived for weeks before being taken to the Child Care and Protection Agency and later became a resident of the Children and Family Care Centre in Sophia.

One year later, Jenny is now employed. She has rented a home and the independence she has now been equipped with is priceless, she said. When she was put out of her home by the father of her child she was pregnant and while a second child was not what she wanted at the time, today she loves the son she initially wanted to put up for adoption.

“I feel good. I ain’t had nothing and when I leave there I leave with everything. I leave with bed, stove, wardrobe, clothes, dining set, table, ration. Everything that a family needs I got it and I am thankful for the help I get from the centre. When I was there I got breakfast, lunch and dinner…,” Jenny told Stabroek Weekend in a recent interview.