Anthony warns of increasing COVID cases

The Minister of Health yesterday stated that the trend of increasing COVID-19 cases is expected to continue and he urged persons to adhere to the safety measures and to get vaccinated.

Dr. Frank Anthony made these remarks during his daily COVID-19 update, where he noted that if persons start to take the various precautions, there will be a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases being recorded.

“So we are going to see this trend of increase in cases — we will see that for the next couple of weeks I would imagine — and again if people start taking more precautions, I think we will see a decrease in the numbers,” he said.