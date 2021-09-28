President visits soya bean, corn pilot projects

President Irfaan Ali yesterday afternoon inspected the soya bean and corn pilot projects in Ebini, Upper Berbice River.

A press release from the Office of the President said that Ali, accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, was given a tour of the 115-acre soya bean and five-acre corn pilot projects.

The pilot project is being run through a consortium of businesses, including Bounty Farm, Royal Chicken, Guyana Stockfeeds and Edun’s Farms among others.

According to David Fernandes of Bounty Farm, the project was the brainchild of the President, who challenged the investors to form themselves into consortiums.

The release said that from initial observation and data, the project is progressing better than expected and the investors are planning to increase production in the next phase.