Gov’t joins in observing access to info day

The Government of Guyana yesterday joined with the United Nations in observing the sixth annual International Day for Universal Access to Information.

This year’s theme places front and centre, the public’s “Right to Know”, as a public good, with universal access to information being a cornerstone of healthy and inclusive knowledge societies.

In this context, the Government of Guyana says it remains fully committed to strengthening existing mechanisms to access information as part of national sustainable development and to achieve the universal goals set out by the United Nations.