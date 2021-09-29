Corentyne man pleads guilty to verbally abusing 90-year-old mom

A Corentyne man has been placed on an 18-month bond after he pleaded guilty to verbally abusing his 90-year-old mother earlier in the month.

Dindial Balram, 62, a labourer of Lot 112 Number 67 Village, Corentyne, appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court where he faced the charge that on September 12 he used abusive language towards Homranie Balram, 90.

The labourer appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore via Skype where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Moore placed the man on a bond to keep the peace for 18 months or face eight weeks in prison if the bond is breached. Specifically, he was ordered to refrain from any form of abuse towards the woman.

The incident is said to have occurred at the woman’s house in Number 67 Village, Corentyne, which caused neighbours to speak out.