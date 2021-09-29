Guyana, Suriname pact clears path for higher agri trade

A trade agreement signed by Guyana and Suriname opens a pathway for heightened trade in fresh agricultural produce.

The agreement was signed between the two countries’ Ministers of Agriculture – Zulfikar Mustapha for Guyana and Parmanand Sewdien, Suriname during the August Presidential visit to Guyana by Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi. “The signing of this agreement will enhance commercial trade because….there (were) a number of barriers between the two countries, (so this agreement)… will help our business persons in the agro-sector processing facilities…” Mustapha explained recently to Stabroek News.

According to the signed agreement seen by this newspaper the two countries will implement a number of measures. One of the measures states that fresh agricultural produce will only be accepted from farms located within pest-free areas.