Ministry wraps up consultation on special education needs plan

The Minister of Education yesterday conducted its final consultation session on a proposed five-year Special Education Needs/Disabilities (SEND) strategic action plan.
According to a statement from the Ministry, planning for the action plan began in May at the behest of Minister Priya Manickchand who “saw the need to improve the SEND service delivery within the education sector”.
Chief Planning Officer in the Ministry of Education, Nicola Johnson explained during the consultation that following the Minister’s request a working committee was established with SEN professionals, advocates and a representative of UNICEF, to ensure that the process is data-driven and inclusive.