Corentyne man in custody over brother’s death admits to fight

A police source yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the Corentyne man who was arrested for the alleged murder of his brother, Lakeram Dhurup, has since admitted that the two were involved in a fight moments prior to the now-deceased man falling face-down on a concrete surface.

Dhurup, also known as `Videsh’, 29, of Lot 95, Number 72 Village, Corentyne was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital on Sunday evening where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The Guyana Police Force had said that a male, 30, who resides in the same yard as Dhurup is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy carried out yesterday gave Dhurup’s cause of death as shock with cerebral and cerebellar haemorrhage and a ruptured aneurysm.