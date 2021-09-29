Corentyne man homeless after fire destroys house

A Warren Village, Corentyne man is now homeless after a fire which he now suspects to be arson on Sunday completely destroyed the two-storey wooden house he was occupying.

Ashrod Khan, 51, a driver, of Lot 19 Warren Village, Corentyne, explained that on Saturday last he attended a funeral and after he had a few drinks he decided to sleep over at a friend’s house located a village away. However, around 3 am on Sunday he was informed that the house he occupies was on fire.

“I take a bicycle and ride come and I see fire (truck) a out it. Me ain’t see nobody but neighbours tell me certain people was in my house”, Khan relayed on Monday, adding, that he would be heading to a nearby police station to file a report based on the information he received.