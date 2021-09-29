This old-age distribution should be done alphabetically

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Human Services has published its advisory for the distribution of the one-off 25k old age pension and 2022 pension books, at centres across the country.

While the Ministry must be commended for the roll out of these initiatives, as we observe the Month of the Elderly in October, it is posited that the ensuing chaos and confusion which usually accompanies the pension books distribution exercise will put a blemish in the observance of the month set aside for our seniors.

The distribution should be done alphabetically, as was the case in the pension vouchers encashment, during the early days of the pandemic.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun. Mohamed