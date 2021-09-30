Instead of retreating, the virus is advancing and rapidly

Dear Editor,

I have looked for ways to support the government’s handling of COVID-19. It has not been easy, because of stubborn resistance to some areas that I think could have made a difference. But recent developments now guide me to share publicly where I didn’t want to go before. I think that the government has lost full control of what is under its hand. This is compounded by its reluctance to take advantage of other means that help us best battle this virus. The facts are as follows: 1) number of deaths rise relentlessly; 2) number of new infections increase alarmingly; and 3) the number of ICU hospitalizations cause the distressing. Addition-ally, Delta (and other) variant unknowns have backed us into a corner, which is not helped by obdurate unvaccinated citizens, and citizens who continue settled ways (socializing etc.), like in pre-COVID-19 days.

Further, government has been steely against partnering. It costs us now, because politics on both sides intruded, locking in a vise. Nobody will let go, even as more and more Guyanese are going down. Talk about togetherness here to combat the existential threats to Guyanese life to give us a fighting chance to emerge better, and it is treason. The 2021 flood came (the worst national disaster of all, according to no less a person than the nation’s first citizen), but it is gone. The PPP Government went about it alone, with pieces still being picked up, even by those who profited handsomely. The Venezuelan menace reared its ugly head, and then retreated sullenly. Temporarily. Again, PPP leaders decided on a solo approach, while it hopes for the best; so also do all Guyanese (I think). The third existential threat front and center in this country is this viral pandemic, for over a year and a half now. But the difference on this occasion, is that it is not going anywhere. Instead of retreating like floodwaters and Venezuela the virus is advancing and rapidly.

GHK Lall