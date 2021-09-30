Protocols for managing policing groups must be strictly adhered to

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 19:34 PM I was sitting at the back of my pick-up when a Police vehicle approached my premises and a party of police whose number I estimate at about 8 entered my premises. Apparently not recognizing the person whom they were sent for they ran past me into my yard. I then approached and enquired their presence of purpose and one officer responded that they were ‘working on intel and there is drugs, guns and ammunition on the premises.’

Editor, this is just one of the houses that that police raided that evening; another neighbor three houses away business premises was also raided. Suffice it to say nothing that the police claimed that they were looking for was ever found. After the police found nothing, Neither I nor my neighbour was contacted by the police to further investigate how said information came into their possession, and since being proven to be false, why was there no further actions taken against the source of these fraudulent information. It would be remiss of the police not to know that their raid into my personal dwelling place did not only injure my character and bring my business into disrepute and cause severe hardships upon my family, but the source of said information sent the police on a wild goose chase and in the process the police wasted valuable resources that has to be paid for by taxpayers.

These are just some examples of a series of aggressive behaviours exhibited by a specific individual who is before the courts on a charge of threatening to kill my daughter. Another court matter is one where this specific person has brought another charge against me that is also currently before the courts. This individual is the previous Chairman of the Community Policing Group and was removed by a No Confidence Motion on Sunday September 19, 2021, for behaviours that were inimical to the interests of the group and the office of the Chairman. Outside of the many personal grievances that I have suffered, there are instances where fraudulent information were being inserted into official policing group documents and minutes, the implication being that these information can be coercive against any person or persons of whom this individual wants to target. The existence of manipulated documents manifested at the said meeting where the NCM was successfully moved.

The purpose of this missive is to demonstrate that these occurrences need not have happened but were allowed to by those who possessed direct oversight and management of policing groups. As a citizen of the above named community, I do intend to do my part for the protection of the community in its entirety but would wish that these incidences not only be never repeated but that the abiding protocols for managing policing groups not only be strictly adhered to but that those responsible should nip in the bud these deviances before they metastasized or escalate.

Sincerely,

Name and Address Provided