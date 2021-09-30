GBBFFI to brighten Xmas with senior bodybuilding c/ships

Fitness athletes get ready, the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI) has announced that the flagship national senior championships, scheduled for December 18, will be staged at the National Cultural Centre.

According to a release disseminated to the media yesterday, pending the approval of the National COVID-19 Task Force, the event will be attended by a vaccinated audience or streamed virtually.

The GBBFFI plans to collaborate with its partners to bring to the hardworking athletes, the bodybuilding and fitness fraternity and the entire Guyana its first seniors bodybuilding championship this year-end.