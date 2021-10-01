Caribbean Week of Agriculture: The undertakings

As the countdown begins to the Caribbean Week of Agriculture from 4 – 8 October, 2021, sector participants are anticipating an impactful event that will showcase opportunities for practical and technology-oriented solutions to tackle food security. They are also confident that strategic partnerships will be forged as part of actions towards the transformation that is required in the agriculture sector as the region navigates the COVID-19 environment.

The week of activities will take place virtually under the theme, ‘Transforming our Food Systems’ and is being hosted by the main partners: the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI).