World Bank pushes ‘new skills,’ ‘short cycle’ education curriculum for covid-affected Latin America, Caribbean:

With ‘shell-shocked’ poor countries in the region desperately seeking to get over the hurdle of what, in some instances, has been a near complete loss of viable education delivery tools arising out of the ravages of the covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank is now putting on the table possible shorter-term and likely more viable options for setting their feet on a surer path.

“The Fast Track to New Skills, Short-Cycle Higher Education Programs in Latin America and the Caribbean,” is the title of a recently released World Bank report which is advocating what a September 30 Caribbean News Global report describes as “short-cycle higher education programmes (SPC’s) such as technical degrees, tertiary careers and advanced vocational programmes” which the report contends can be “a highly effective tool in times of crisis such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.”