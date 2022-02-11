Education: an essential tool for agriculture in the 21st century

It is… a matter of priority to align actions with future demands and to drive the development of agro-technical education, by modernizing rural educational institutions to prepare qualified resources among rural youth, fostering rural retention, linkages with the production sector and the integrated and inclusive development of rural areas and their people.

Education is an essential public good. Without high quality, inclusive and equitable training, countries will not succeed in breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

This reality acquires even greater importance, given the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Countries will need to rehabilitate their economies and to overcome the severe consequences of the pandemic. Education is key to this process.