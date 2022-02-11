South America’s oil jitters

With 2022 promising to be a record-breaking year for oil exploration and recovery in South America, it would be an act of unfathomable recklessness to ignore the ever-present danger of the environmental risks that attend what, for the hemisphere, are potentially breakthrough economic pursuits that could alter overall economic and developmental fortunes for the future.
Simultaneously, the clear and present danger of sudden, unannounced devastating environmental mishaps that could, at a moment’s notice, transform dreams into nightmares, are manifested in South America’s second significant oil spill in two weeks.