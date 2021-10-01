Companies upping pace of oil recovery in the region

There appears to be no letting up in the efforts of the oil companies currently operating in the region to ramp up their oil recovery operations following their various discoveries arising out of prospecting activities in the region.

Reports from Trinidad and Tobago indicate that British Petroleum, Trinidad and Tobago, (bpTT) had struck ‘first gas’ in what is known as its Matapal Subsea Development property located 80 kilometres off Trinidad’s south-east coast. The realisation of ‘first gas,’ according to a regional report, came a full seven months ahead of the estimated schedule and that the operation was realised below the budgetary allocation. All of this, the report notes, was achieved notwithstanding the operational constraints arising out of the sustained threat of the novel coronavirus.

It would appear that bpTT has already confidently announced that Matapal should, in its initial stage of production, deliver 250-350 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day, “once all wells are fully ramped up.”