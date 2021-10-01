Sea Moss Express brings its products to the table

There appears to be no end to the variety of ways in which sea moss has historically been pressed into service in the beverage and skin care industries. Here in Guyana it continues to serve as a tool for opening up new vistas of enterprise for small business growth.

Described in the literature, variously, as “an Irish moss” and a “red seaweed” with scientific name of Chondrus crispus “it is believed to have been eaten by humans for thousands of years, its incremental popularization allowing for its more widespread cultivation in various coastal countries.” Repeated advocacy of its health benefits has, over the years, dragged sea moss into the commercial limelight, its appearance in both remedies and beverages attesting to what has become, over time, its global popularity.

The growth of the small-business sector to which the facility of on-line marketing has added considerable value, has helped the emergence of sea moss-related products as popular sellers here.