Veronica Wilson’s ‘Young Ones’ homemade ice cream adventure

With increasing numbers of young Guyanese, notably, women, beginning to embrace entrepreneurship as an option, the boundaries of the business sector continue to expand in pleasing directions, though, having set out on their entrepreneurial journeys many young people are earnestly seeking guidance in an effort to take their initiatives forward.

If there are no available ‘numbers’ on the extent of the national demand for ice cream, there exists a general awareness that it is wildly popular. Ice cream may have evolved from the ‘good old days’ of manual ice cream cans but old habits die hard and home-made ice cream ‘manufactured’ in some of the country’s most modest kitchens is still popular.

Ask Veronica, the Tuschen, East Bank Demerara, young woman who has been creating ice cream in her kitchen since 2019 and who, over time, and on account of pleasing consumer response is looking to ‘go bigger.’