Labourer admits stealing sister’s money

A labourer who recently denied a break and enter charge was fined on Wednesday after he changed his plea and admitted that he stole his sister’s money.

Devon Marks, 41, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he admitted to the charge which states that on August 28, at Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, he broke and entered the apartment of Lashaun James and stole $20,000 cash, property of Lashaun James.

Marks had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded by Magistrate Judy Latchman who had initially read the charge to him. On Wednesday, his sister, James, told the court that Marks abuses drugs and her family has become tired of his behaviour. She added that stealing finances his drug habit. The magistrate then contemplated sending Marks to the drug treatment court, but James explained that her brother has walked out of rehab every time her family tried to send him there.