Linden pensioner found dead in apartment

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered by a boy after his mother sent him to check a Linden apartment from which she complained that a stench was emanating.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday stated that the body of 71-year-old Dennis Harold Dey, of Lot 207 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden, was discovered at 11:30 hrs after the boy found the man’s motionless body in the apartment.

The police release said that Dey was living in an apartment which is owned by Vanessa Phillips. It was reported that the deceased was suffering from various afflictions.

The police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death.