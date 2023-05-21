Dey has slim lead in NSC Three-Stage cycle road race

Romello Crawford and Philip Clarke triumphed in the first two legs but Curtis Dey’s consistency will enable him to roll into the hills of Linden this morning with a slim lead in the NSC Independence Three-Stage road race.

After 100 miles of racing yesterday, Dey of the KFC Evolution team is the virtual leader ahead of today’s finale.

Dey, finished a close second to Crawford in the initial leg from Corriverton to New Amsterdam (40 miles) and then mirrored that achievement to Clarke in the second leg from the Berbice Bridge to CARIFESTA Avenue (60 miles).