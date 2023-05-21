Aliyah Abrams to headline 2023 AP Invitational 

National 400m record holder, Aliyah Abrams, will headline the acclaimed Aliann Pompey Invitation, set for June 24 at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburg.

This is according to a release disseminated to the media yesterday.

“It means a lot, and it’s important to me because I haven’t competed in Guyana in a few years, so I’m excited to be going back and competing in front of family and supporters,” Abrams said when asked about competing at home for the first time since the 2021 National Senior Championships.