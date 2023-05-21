Persaud-Permaul qualifies for Pan Am Games in Chile

Guyana’s Devin Persaud-Permaul is heading to the Pan American Games later this year in Santiago, Chile following his qualification at the recently held Copa Merengue in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Persaud-Permaul and Wayne De Abreu represented Guyana at the qualification tournament but Persaud-Permaul shot a ranking score of 610 to qualify for the hemispheric games billed for October 20 to November 5, 2023 in Chile, South America.

The official practice began last month with qualification matches which commenced with 12 rounds of six arrows at 70 meters.