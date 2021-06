Guyana’s Devin Permaul will be heading to Paris, France this weekend for the 2021 archery Olympic final qualification tournament.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Berlin in June 2020; however, following the one-year delay of the Games, it has been replaced by Paris.

This Olympic qualification tournament in Paris is designated as the final qualification tournament, and for Guyana, it is the last chance for Devin Permaul to obtain his ticket to the Tokyo Games.