Aliya, Jasmine Abrams sets Guyana Olympic record

Olympians, Aliyah and Jasmine Abrams have already broken a record without setting a stride on the Olympic track in Tokyo, Japan.

The sisters will become the first siblings to represent Guyana at the same Olympics when the showpiece event gets underway from July 23.

For Aliyah, a 400m specialist, it will be her second Games while Jasmine who competes in the blue-riband 100m, will make her debut.

Jasmine, 27, told this publication yesterday from her home in Atlanta, Georgia that it is a dream come true to be representing the Golden Arrowhead at the Games but doing it with her sister, makes it even better.

“It’s very exciting” said Jasmine who both her and Aliyah were born in New York City to Guyanese parents, Claudia Lloyd-Abrams and Denzel Abrams. “I am happy, it’s always been a dream of mine to represent Guyana at the Olympics and to know I’m going with her is even more special” she said of her sister who has a Masters Degree in Public Health Science from the University of South Carolina.

Jasmine, a standout of Middle Tennessee State University then revealed “When I got into track, I always said that I want to make it to the Olympics and represent the country of my parents.”

Aliyah, 24, shared a similar sentiment and added “I’m just glad that we can do this together, it’s so exciting.”

Jasmine who has a personal best of 11.19s, stated that although their feat is historic, she would like to earn Guyana’s second Olympic medal or if not, break the national record (11.14s) set by Brenessa Thompson in 2016.

“Once I get there, my goal is to go lower than by PB. Within the next few weeks with my training, I expect to go faster than 11.19s.”

She added “I would love to make it into the final and medal, every athlete has that goal. I’m looking forward to going there, take it one step at a time, execute my race and possibly get the national record.”

Meanwhile, their father and Coach, Denzel, said he had a vision of the sisters representing Guyana at the Games after he saw the pair competing in high school.

“ I knew both of them would run at the Olympics. I knew they had the talent when I saw them running, so I decided to take them up and started coaching.”

The father of five who migrated in 1986, revealed that Track and Field talent runs in their blood since himself, his wife and her family members have all competed with success.

Denzel who grew up in Buxton and in Kitty then added; “I’m not surprised, I expected them to go, it’s historic for the country and I am glad for that, but I would like to see them medal. That is the goal from the beginning.”

Besides the siblings, Guyana will be represented at the July 23-August 8 Games by Chelsea Edghill (Table Tennis), Keevin Allicock (Boxing), Emanuel Archibald (Track and Field) and swimmers, Aleka Persaud and Andrew Fowler. The sisters have already created history before setting their feet in the blocks. Earning medals in their respective events, would be a feat even more historic.