Clarke rides off with Independence Three-Stage trophy by the slimmest of margins

Team Heatwave’s Philip Clarke stood atop the podium step when the curtains came down on the 40th edition of the Independence Three-Stage road race yesterday.

After two grueling days and 165 miles of racing, the Barbados-born Clarke was declared the winner of the coveted award by a single point for the prestigious event which was sponsored by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The 48 year-old who is a standout of the Trinidad and Tobago based Heatwave team, proved that age is just a number and was a model of consistency on his saddle throughout the rainy weekend of racing.