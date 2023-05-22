Sports

Clarke rides off with Independence Three-Stage trophy by the slimmest of margins

The prize winners of the 40th edition of the NSC Independence Three-Stage road race pose for a photo with Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle upon completion of the event yesterday. (Emmerson Campbell photo)
Team Heatwave’s Philip Clarke stood atop the podium step when the curtains came down on the 40th edition of the Independence Three-Stage road race yesterday.

After two grueling days and 165 miles of racing, the Barbados-born Clarke was declared the winner of the coveted award by a single point for the prestigious event which was sponsored by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The 48 year-old who is a standout of the Trinidad and Tobago based Heatwave team, proved that age is just a number and was a model of consistency on his saddle throughout the rainy weekend of racing.

