Second win for Santos, second defeat for Milerock

Unbeaten Santos dismissed lowly Milerock of Linden 3-0 when the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Elite League continued yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre, Providence.

It was the second consecutive win for Santos in as many matches, following their 7-0 drubbing of Victoria Kings in their tournament opener, as they secured the top spot in the league albeit playing one more match than the other participants. On the other hand, it was the second successive defeat for the Lindeners following their embarrassing 0-10 loss to the Western Tigers.

Following a scoreless first half interval, Stephon Reynolds broke the deadlock in the 74th minute. It was a deserved conversion, as Reynolds slotted home into the back of the net after receiving a squared pass.